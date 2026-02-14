David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper

It's often said that daughter's first love is her father and David Beckham's little girl proves that!
Harper Beckham, on Saturday, February 14 took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt tribute to her dad, calling him her "first and always Valentine."
By sharing a black and white heartfelt childhood snap with her dad, the 14-year-old wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to my first and always Valentine, I'm so grateful for all the laughs, advice and hugs we share. I love you more than all the chocolate and flowers in the world!"
Afterwards, the former English football star reposted the photo to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I'm not crying, honestly."
The youngest child in the Beckham family also wished her mother, Victoria Beckham, a "happy Valentine's Day," calling her "the best mum ever" and posted an adorable photo as a little girl with her.
On the other hand, David and Victoria, who have been together for almost 30 years celebrated Valentine's day in a heartfelt way.
The former England captain posted a sweet message on Instagram calling Victoria his "Forever Valentine" and shared a nostalgic photo of them from years ago.
The Spice Girls star responded to David's Valentine's Day message by posting her own loving tribute to her husband.