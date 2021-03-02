Ali Kazmi starrer ‘Funny Boy among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Directed by Deepa Mehta, Ali Kazmi starrer ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars

Pakistani-Canadian actor Ali Kazmi, who has entertained the audience in several national and international projects, is now reaching for the Oscars.

The Dobara Phir Se actor is over the moon after sharing the news that Deepa Mehta's Funny Boy, starring him in the lead role has been nominated among the 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Jackson Heights actor expressed his joy and posted a screenshot of the list of nominees. Kazmi overwhelmingly noted that how he shared it with the likes of A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey.

“What an honour and what a list to be included in! My name is right above Mathew McConaughey, so alright alright alright – my job is done. Our film is available on Netflix and CBC Gem!"

“‘Funny boy’ family what a journey it has been! Eternal Thank you to the amazing creative forces, the super human cast and crew behind it and thank you to The Academy for the recognition! Best of luck to all!” the Baaji actor shared.

As perHollywood Reporter reported that, the Kazmi-starrer is included amongst the 366 feature films that are considered eligible for the Best Picture category at the Oscars this year.

The Academy will share five to 10 best picture nominees with voting to begin from March 5 till March 10. The final nominees will be announced on March 15.

Earlier,Deadline reported that the Deepa Mehta-directorial was up for the foreign films category at the Oscars but was rejected on the basis of it containing an abundance of English dialogue. Therefore, it was then forwarded for general entry categories like Best Picture, as per a Telefilm representative.