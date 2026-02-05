Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has taken a back seat amid legal troubles and leaked texts.
Following the public release of private text messages between the once-close-knit duo amid Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, sources have claimed that both stars are embarrassed, causing more damage to their already fractured friendship.
"They are both completely sick over this, it's so violating," an insider noted.
It was shared that the Bad Blood hitmaker already struggles with keeping her privacy and is "always worries people are hacking her and reading her private messages, so to have this happen has been completely traumatising."
While her inner circle is assuring her to not be embarrassed, as the text message just showed Taylor as a supportive friend, the Mastermind crooner is reportedly not happy about her private texts being analysed and publicly shared.
The source continued, "It isn't just Taylor who's traumatised by this, this whole situation is just as upsetting and embarrassing for Blake – maybe more so because it's reminded her and everyone else that she lost her best friend over this."
"She's mortified by the texts but, more than that, she's so sad over the way this hurt Taylor. She's horrified that it's dragging it all up again and causing more pain."
Blake and her co-star Justin have been in legal trouble since the release of their movie It Ends With Us in 2024.
In December, the actress filed a complaint, accusing the film director of sexual harassment on set and working on a smear campaign against her, claims which he strongly denied.
Moreover, Justin also filed his own lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy, which ended by a judge in November 2025.
Taylor's involvement in the high profile case began when she was subpoenaed as a witness in the lawsuit in May 2025.
Moreover, the trial for the main lawsuit is set to begin on May 18, 2026, in New York.