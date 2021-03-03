Malala urges India and Pakistan to strengthen relations Web Desk | March 03, 2021 Mala Yousafzai says, ‘It is my dream to see India and Pakistan become true good friends’

Malala wishes India and Pakistan to strengthen relations

Malala Yousafzai spoke virtually about her book I Am Malala at Jaipur Literature Festival. She also shed light on Pakistan and India’s relations and expressed her desire to see both countries as ‘good friends’.

The 23-year-old said, “It is my dream to see India and Pakistan become true good friends and that we can visit each other’s countries. You can continue to watch Pakistani dramas, we can continue to watch Bollywood movies and enjoy cricket matches."

She went on, “You are Indian and I am Pakistani and we are completely fine, then why is this hatred created between us? This old philosophy of borders, divisions and divide and conquer… they just don’t work anymore. As humans we all want to live in peace."

Malala also said that the real problem of both Pakistan and India are, “poverty, discrimination and inequality."

The young activist further said that in both countries, “Minorities are at risk. Minorities’ rights are not given to them. Be it Hindus and Christians in Pakistan, Muslims, Dalits and other minorities in India… Palestinians, Rohingya refugees. It is not [just] religion. It is the exploitation of power, it is just elites vs the poor and minorities."

Yousafzai was shot by Taliban when she on her way to home from school in Swat Valley, Pakistan.