Sanam Jung responds to separation rumors with husband Qassam Web Desk | March 03, 2021 Sanam Jung discussed about speculations regarding divorce with husband Qassam Jaffri

Rumors of Pakistani actress, Sanam Jang and husband Qassam Jaffri’s divorce have been rife since last few months. However, the former recently appeared on a talk show and addressed fans’ misunderstanding about her marriage.

The 33-year-old told that her daughter Alaya does not have a visa, “Alaya doesn’t have a visa so I don’t go to visit Qassam because me and Qassam both feel very guilty that mummy daddy would be together and daughter’d be alone."

She explained, “And she doesn’t get the visa at all so that’s the issue so we wait that Qassam comes to Pakistan to meet me and Alaya. That is the only issue because of which people say that why they are not together, it is because we don’t want to upset our daughter."

Jung further recalled and shared, “Once my mother-in-law started getting calls about my husband marrying another woman,” recalled Jung. “People either didn’t know or chose to ignore the fact that my husband is working as a pilot in the US and that is why I live here with my in-laws. This was misconstrued as a separation which it wasn’t and isn’t the case at all."

In 2016, Jaffri and Jung tied the knot. They both were longtime friends.