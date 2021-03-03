Syra Yousuf has the best response after trolls shame her appearance Web Desk | March 03, 2021 Syra Yousuf received backlash over latest photo that projected her natural texture of skin

Syra Yousuf has the best response after trolls shame her appearance

Syra Yousuf’s sister, Palwasha Yousuf shared a picture of the actress on her Instagram which received a lot of criticism from people.





The photo showed Yousuf’s skin texture and people mocked her on her appearance.

A social media user commented, “Is pic se kia sabit krna chahte ho ke shahroz ne sahi kia....(what are you trying to prove with this picture, that Shahroz did the right thing?)”

Another commented, “Uff zoom hoagaya ghalti se, kya haal kiya hua hai skin ka bibi ne (I zoomed in by accident, what has she done to her skin)."

One more user wrote, “That is some awful makeup!”

However, Syra took to Instagram and embraced her natural skin by sharing an unfiltered photo of herself. She captioned the photo as “I really like my skin #nofilter”.



