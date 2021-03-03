Mahira Khan feels blessed to have worked with Shah Rukh Khan Web Desk | March 03, 2021 Mahira Khan says, ‘I have truly been one of those one in a million people who achieved their dream’

Mahira Khan feels blessed to have worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan appeared on a talk show and talked about how blessed she feels after fulfilling her dream to work with Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan.

The Humsafar star said, “I consider myself very fortunate that I can do this, do what I dreamt of as a child. When I was small I had only one dream — two actually, but one big dream that I want to do a film with Shahrukh Khan”.

She continued, “I would calculate how old I would be, what the age difference would be, if he would still be working etc, and I would say I will do only one film — only one — and that will be with Shahrukh Khan”.

She added, “I have truly been one of those one in a million people who achieved their dream which was not only that I wanted to act, but also this childhood dream that I had. However, no one tells you that with every dream there is a price attached to it”.

Khan was asked why she never dated a co-star, she responded, “I would always say, you like the idea of me. And I always had this thing that I just don’t want to be — ever — with an actor. So I never allowed myself to go there….yeah. I think that’s what it was”.