Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take son out in the jungle: See Photos

Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are having excursion trips with their little munchkin Mustafa.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, mommy of the nine-month-old son shared glimpses from her family trip to a jungle.

In one clip, Hamza was seen adjusting a pink flower in Naimal's hair.

"The struggle is real," she captioned alongside the video.

In another boomerang video, little Mustafa was spotted completely awestruck by the birds in the sky.

"P.S. Mustafa lost in his world and the birds," she wrote with the video.

The couple took their son in a stroller for their day out. Hamza pulled up a grey sweater for the pictures while Naimal donned a long beige coat.

Take a look:



