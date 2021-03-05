Sanam Jung regrets doing Main Na Janoo for this shocking reason Web Desk | March 05, 2021 'The writer made her cry a lot that I thought it shouldn’t be like that,' Sanam speaks of her character

Sanam Jung wishes she would not have done her comeback drama.

Main Na Janoo, a drama that was supposed to be Jung's entry back in Pakistan television in 2019, has become her greatest regret.

Speaking on Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Sanam revealed that she disagrees with the character of 'Saira' in real life.

“Honestly, I never feel any regret after doing any of my projects but I have done a project in which my character was way too Bechari. She was unbelievably becahri but also she cried a lot. The writer made her cry a lot that I thought it shouldn’t be like that” said Sanam.



While Sanam hesitated to reveal the name of the drama at first, she later went on to disclose that it was in factMain Na Janoo.

“I will tell you, my project was Main Na Janoo and in the script, the girl was made to cry a lot and I felt like it wasn’t right. It was my come back project and I must have opted for a negative character” Sanam continued.









