Minal Khan promises beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram a lifetime of love in new video Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Minal's loving comment then received more than 200 replies from fans and followers

Minal Khan promises beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram a lifetime of love in new video

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram always manage to make rounds on the internet for their love-up photos.

The couple, who announced their engagement in a cryptic Valentine's Day post, are almost ready to take the next step.

Speaking of their love, Minal Khan has promised her fiancé a future full of love on his photo.

On Thursday, Ahsan took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself as he drove his car.

“I choose to make the rest of my life, the best of my life,” he captioned theLouise Hay quote alongside the video.



Amongst many people who showered love on the actor's ambition, it was Minal who stole the show.

Hinting that she wants their life to be 'the best' after tying the knot, Minal corrected Ahsan's "I" to "We*"

Minal's loving comment then received more than 200 replies from fans and followers.

Take a look:

