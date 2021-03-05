When we dont raise awareness about social evils, we will hear about them in the news: Yumna Zaidi Web Desk | March 05, 2021 'When we give space to romance, why can’t we give space to such stories,' asks Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi is not happy with PEMRA restrictions on her latest drama.

Speaking to BBC Urdu in a recent interview, Zaidi shared her frustration over the unjust notifications from the organization.

“The issues raised in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi should be talked about,” said the actor. “I don’t understand how PEMRA can issue a notice against the show’s content.”



“But if such carefully curated content can receive a notice by PEMRA, I am forced to wonder what would even be allowed,” questioned the celebrity.



According to Zaidi, these dramas in fact are the mediums through which we can tackle the emerging problems in the society. If we restrict a content that teaches the public at large, we would eventually suffer when things like these happen in reality.

“These are problems that occur regularly in our government schools, colleges, small neighbourhoods and villages. When we don’t raise awareness about these social evils and tackle them in our dramas, we will hear about them in the news. And those stories will be real,” Zaidi laid out her stance.



Speaking on the restrictions againstDil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, the actress compared it to romantic dramas that are given preference over content that spreads awareness.

"When we give space to romance and so many other genres on our screens, why can’t we give space to such stories?” she asks.

