Hania Amir takes a jibe at the beauty myths of Pakistan: Watch here Web Desk | March 05, 2021 'When will we stop being insecure about the way we look?,' says Hania

Hania Amir is clapping back at all those involved in color shaming.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a recent encounter with a friend where she was told off for her skin tone.

The 24-year-old actress, who was recently asked to get a tan because of her fair complexion, expressed her frustration in a video.

"When will we stop being insecure about the way we look?,” she said.

“Lets realize that we don’t need to fit in and the world needs to fit us as we are,” she continued.



"Show yourself some love, some compassion. Be vulnerable and ask for help when you need to; there is no shame in reaching out for help.”





Hania then signed off before sending love to all those people who are judged for their looks.

“Take care of yourself and it will eventually lead to a beautiful and a more positive outlook on the world,” she said.