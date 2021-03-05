Will Smith on racism in Hollywood: ‘Been called N-word five or six times Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Will Smith looked back at Hollywood journey and revealed about suffering racist attacks

Will Smith appeared in an interview and spoke about being a victim of racism several times during his journey in Hollywood.

The 52-year-old opened up and disclosed being bullied because of his skin color. He said, “I’ve been called N-word to my face probably five or six times”.

The I Am Legend star added, “And fortunately for my psyche, I’ve never been called N-word by a smart person. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect”.

While talking about racism in Hollywood, Smith stated, “But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil”.

“Now they’re twins, for sure, but ignorance can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. And fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil. So I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country,” he further added.