Twitter in tears, anger after PCB postpones PSL 6 Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Netizens express disappointment after PCB postpones PSL 6 due to COVID-19

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) postponed the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases among players and officials.

The decision came out on Thursday which left cricket fans upset and devastated.

While seven players from the tournament have tested positive for the novel virus, netizens took to Twitter to vent over the decision.