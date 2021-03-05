Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan blame evil eye for PSL 6 postponement, Shahid Afridi disagrees with postponing decision Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi express their views over postponing PSL 6

On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to postpone the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases among players and officials.

The news sparked a wave of disappointment and anger among cricket fans and players alike.

Islamabad United (IU) pacer Hasan Ali also expressed his dissatisfaction with the PCB’s decision.

The cricketer took to Twitter to express his feelings and wrote, "Nazar lag gi kisi ki humri PSL ko [PSL caught the evil eye]" Hasan's tweet came out minutes after the postponement of the league was announced.

Ali wasn’t the only player, who blamed the evil eye due to the postponement of the tournament, his fellow player and United captain Shadab Khan also expressed similar thoughts.

“Ya Allah humary PSL ko kis ke nazar laga de [Oh Lord, who has cast their evil eye on PSL],” Shadab tweeted.

Meanwhile, former national team captain Shahid Afridi expressed his opinion that the tournament could have been completed despite a challenging situation.

In a tweet, the famed all-rounder said, "Despite a challenging situation, I feel the PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players involved. PSL is all about nurturing new talent. The tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world.”

Afridi, who is part of the Multan Sultans' squad, further said, “I fully back the PSL and IA it will come back stronger than ever. And please remember corona is still around, please take care and follow all SOPs for your and your loved ones health.”