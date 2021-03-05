Furqan Qureshi on keeping up with trends of showbiz industry Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Furqan Qureshi says, ‘beard is necessary to have a slim and contoured face’

Furqan Qureshi on keeping up with trends of showbiz industry

Pakistani actor, Furqan Qureshi appeared in an interview and talked about how important it is for an actor to keep up with the latest trends of Pakistani entertainment industry.

The Dreamers actor discussed about playing supporting and said, “It doesn’t matter how big your role is as long as you’re part of Pakistan’s biggest drama”.

The Daasi actor said it is important to follow the trends of the media industry, he said, “You have to keep a beard in order to have a slim and contoured face. If most of the actors will shave, you will see a four-five times bigger face”.

He added, “I used to wear two pairs of pants in order to look a bit in shape because I had too thin and long legs”.