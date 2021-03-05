Saboor Aly celebrates 26th birthday Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Saboor Aly celebrated 26th birthday with coworkers and friends from Pakistani entertainment industry

On Wednesday, Pakistani actress and Sajal Aly’s sister Saboor Aly celebrated her 26th birthday with friends and coworkers from Pakistani showbiz industry.

There were many celebrities who were present at Aly’s birthday bash including famous ‘Pawri Girl’ aka Dananeerr Mobeen, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Minal Khan, Raza Talish, Omayr Waqar, Sara Ali, Tara Mehmood and many more.













The Ishq Mein Kaafir star took to Instagram and thanked everyone for making her day. She wrote, “Thank you all for the for the wonderful birthday wishes. I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it! Thanks for making me feel so special”.





She added, “I’m nothing without my Family, Friends and Fans. I love you all”.

Saboor donned a velvet blue ensemble and completed her look with subtle makeup.