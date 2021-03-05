Humaima Malick thanks Noor Bukhari for ‘beautiful gift Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Humaima Malick expressed thoughts about wearing hijab

Pakistani actress, Humaima Malick took to Instagram and shared a picture with former actress Noor Bukhari on her story, asking fans to pray that ‘Allah gives her strength to wear hijab’.

The Maula Jatt actor wrote, “There are very few people in life who expect nothing from you but your own good. Noor. you are so noorani (luminous) meri pyari (My lovely). Thank you for this beautiful gift, I love wearing a scarf”.

She added, “May Allah add me in his loved ones and give me the strength to carry hijab all my life”.

Moreover, recently the Bol Star was trolled for her performance at Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s opening ceremony. One user tweeted, “Humaima Malick's contribution in opening ceremony is same as Ahmed Shehzad's contribution in the Champions Trophy”.