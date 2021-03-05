‘I prefer singing projects over dramas: Junaid Khan Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Junaid Khan talked about double standards in society, PSL and heartbreaks

Pakistani singer and actor, Junaid Khan while speaking to a publication shared his thoughts about Pakistan Super League (PSL), heartbreaks, double standards in society and his preferences.

The Sun Yaara actor while talking about heartbreak and infidelity said, “I think it's very common for women to forgive men after infidelity. However, if we reverse the roles, women will never be forgiven by society for cheating on their husbands and leaving them for someone else. Such double standards should be condemned”.

He continued, “Both men and women can make mistakes, so why does society discriminate when it comes to forgiving the latter?”

Speaking of his personal experience, Khan stated, “Someone who has been betrayed is very vulnerable. I think unless a person goes through something painful, he doesn't really grow emotionally. One should take the problems in life head-on”.

The singer-turned-actor shared his views about PSL’s 2021 anthem and criticism against Naseebo Lal, he stated, “If someone criticizes how the singer's image is instead of his/her talent, then I frown upon that. One should solely be judged on their talent. Naseebo Laal is a brilliant singer. It's a shame that the infamous era of notorious Punjabi films is linked to her, but calling her out now is unjust”.

He added, “I am an avid cricket fan. I would love to sing again for Peshawar Zalmi”.

Junaid also admitted that music will always be his priority, he stated, “Music is my passion. I have been acting more than singing so I understand how everyone thinks the former is my priority. However, I would love to have more singing projects than more dramas”.