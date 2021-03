What are Malala Yousafzais favorite movies and TV shows?: Read Inside Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Malala also revealed to be a big fan of the award-winning documentary Boys State

Malala Yousafzai recently shared some of her favorite movies and TV shows with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, the 23-year-old women's rights activist, revealed her favorite content of all times.

The recent Oxford University graduate praised Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger, the supernatural animated film Wolfwalkers and Jamie Foxx’s Soul.

Malala also revealed to be a big fan of the award-winning documentary Boys State.

Take a look: