Shoaib Akhtar calls out PCB following PSL 2021 delay

Former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar in latest video on his YouTube channel, shamed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols and causing delay in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the video, the 45-year-old said, “It is time for blame-game. You have to admit that this is the responsibility of the medical panel. The bio-secure bubble should have been properly maintained. There should be strict inquiry against the medical panel… it should not be spared”.

He went on, “The medical panel should be punished and I request the higher authorities [for this] because they played with the lives of the people. All the blame has been put on Wasim Khan and he has been asked to face everything. But who brought Wasim Khan? Ehsan Mani”.

The former bowler added, “Where is Mani Sahab? Is it the responsibility of Wasim Khan to answer here? Ehsan Mani should give an answer”.

The speedster requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate into the matter and punish the people who caused the delay in PSL.

He further added, “Aren’t you [PCB] that smart to book an entire hotel. People are getting married there, getting haircuts. Daren Sammy getting out. I fail to understand, why would you [Javed Afridi] breach the bio-secure bubble. I am asking the same question from Wahab Riaz”.

He concluded, “This is an insult to Pakistan and Pakistan cricket”.

