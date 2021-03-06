Kim Kardashian looks back on being body shamed during 1st pregnancy Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Kim Kardashian revealed feeling ‘traumatized’ due to body shaming during pregnancy

On Friday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared about her ‘traumatic’ experience during first pregnancy as she was body shamed for putting on weight.

The 40-year-old recalled and wrote on her Instagram story, “When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably”.

“I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like...” she continued.

Mother-of-four also said that she feared if she would be able to get back her “pre baby body”.

She added, “It really broke me”.

The reality TV star further said, “Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie”.

“I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion,” she stated.

“You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness,” she concluded.