Kashif Nisar to make film directing debut Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Kashif Nisar is all set to direct first film, starring Naumaan Ijaz and Imran Ashraf

Pakistani television director, Kashif Nisar appeared in an interview with a publication and revealed about his first film featuring Naumaan Ijaz, Sohail Ahmed and Imran Ashraf.

Nisar has previously directed super hit dramas like O Rangreza, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Ullo Baraye Farokht Nahi, Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, Dumpukht, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Raqeeb Se, Inkaar and many more.

While talking about his first feature film, Nisar said, “I should learn a bit about filmmaking before starting it. I’m working on a film script with Bee Gul. We are doing an out-and-out Punjabi film; not the gandasa variety because that we will have in The Legend of Maula Jatt. We are coming up with a romantic comedy”.

“Sohail Ahmed, Imran Ashraf and Naumaan Ijaz are a part of it along with a few Punjabi artists from across the border,” he added.