Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer

March 07, 2021

Prominent Canadian solo biker and vlogger Rosie Gabrielle made headlines after she had accepted Islam in January last year, during her first solo trip to Pakistan. The traveler has recently tied the knot to Pakistani travel vlogger Adeel Amer.

Without mentioning the date of her wedding, Gabrielle took to her Instagram handle and confirmed her wedding on Saturday. She posted a loved-up photo with her husband Amer and announced, “I’M MARRIED!” and added heart and wedding ring emoticons.





She began her emotional and romantic caption by saying, “Never would I thought that I would come to Pakistan and fall in LOVE. Not only with a country and it’s people, but one very special individual in particular. My whole life I searched for him. My soul mate, my companion, my best friend.”

Vlogger Amer’s Insta bio introduces him as the first Pakistani digital nomad, full time traveler and real estate investment consultant. Gabrielle further said, “Before I came to Pakistan, I surrendered my need to find someone. I made a pact with God, that if I had to spend the rest of my life living for only Him, and loving myself, without needing someone to “complete me”, SO BE IT. I finally knew deep down that I’m ENOUGH. And I didn’t need anyone to make me whole.”

“It’s a funny thing surrender; the moment you do, you are gifted 10 times over. Divine says, give up your desire for your needs, for what I have in store for you, is much Greater. And it was true!”

“Not only did I find my soul partner, I found my best friend. The one who I will cherish and continue to love more deeply everyday. Someone whom I can share every detail of my life with without guilt or judgment, who challenges me, who continuously pushes me to be a better person. The one who loves me unconditionally and has patience and compassionate grace for my journey. The man who lights up my life and inspires me every single day with his love and actions. Someone who compliments me perfectly.”

“Our love was written in the stars. There was a subtle familiarity and connection I had never felt and more, it’s as if we had lived a thousand lifetimes before. In the most unsuspected place I found, a love so rare, so profound. God gifted me you and you to me, to reflect back His Divinity.”

She concluded her note on saying, “To truly find our life’s sacred calling, our souls emerge hearts exalting My bestest friend, companion, motivator, inspiration, my heart my soul, my LOVE My husband adeelamer.”