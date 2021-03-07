Iqra Aziz wins hearts as she shares inspirational words said by Emma Watson Web Desk | March 07, 2021 Iqra Aziz shares inspirational words said by Emma Watson on her Instagarm

Iqra Aziz wins hearts as she shares inspirational words said by Emma Watson

Pakistan’s prominent star and talented actress Iqra Aziz enjoys a huge number of online fans and followers on several social networking platforms. The actress, who is also a stunning model, has recently shared a thought-provoking tweet of Hollywood actress Emma Watson.

Iqra, 23, shared the Harry Potter famed actress’ adorable photo with her tweet which read, “Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes does not mean you are poor, remember you have a family to feed, not a community to impress.”

While the actress shared some wise words with her fans, she is currently busy receiving praise and love for her latest Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Iqra is seen in the drama playing the role of Maahi opposite actor Feroze Khan, who plays the character of Farhaad. The drama serial premiered on February 12, and has become Pakistan's most-watched drama after beating Mere Paas Tum Ho. All the episodes of the drama serial are currently trending on YouTube.