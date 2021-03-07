Kangana Ranaut reveals she signed ‘Queen for money, says the film changed her life Web Desk | March 07, 2021 Kangana Ranaut reveals she did ‘Queen' for money, says the film changed her life

It is rare in Bollywood to make female-centric films that turns out as massive hits. The 2014 release Queen offers a completely different story of an ordinary girl who goes on an extraordinary tour of her life. The Vikas Bahl directorial featured actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and become her career’s most successful film.

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Ranaut, who was established as a leading actor in Bollywood took to Twitter. In a series of tweets she posted on Sunday, she wrote, "After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York."

The Manikarnika star continued, "In New York I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India."

Ranaut revealed that she had bought a house in Los Angeles, and was looking forward to working in the US, but then, "Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema."

She also won National Film Award for Best Actress for her iconic performance in the character of Rani. She concluded, "Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due."