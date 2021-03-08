Ertugruls Engin Altan Düzyatan Crosses 4M Instagram followers Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Ertugrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan has reached 4 million IG followers

Ertugrul’s Engin Altan Düzyatan Crosses 4M Instagram followers

Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan of Diriliş: Ertuğrul has crossed 4 million followers on his Instagram account. He is loved and adored by his Pakistanis fans for his role in the period drama.

The 41-year-old star played the character of Ertugrul Ghazi in the hit TV series. He also recently cancelled his contract with Chaudhry Group of Industries as it’s managing director Kashif Zameer was arrested after a week the star went back to Turkey.

Altan in a statement said, “I have renounced the agreement with the Pakistani company to be its brand ambassador.”

He added, “Kashif Zameer has not fulfilled any of the conditions despite the period given under the agreement. The company did not pay even half of the amount as per the agreement. I have not any association with Kashif Zameer anymore.”