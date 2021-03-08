Mansha Pasha slays ethnic fashion in purple saree Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Mansha Pasha looked exquisite in an all-purple silk saree

On Sunday, Pakistani actress, Mansha Pasha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her followers in a purple silk saree.

The 33-year-old actress showed how to slay in ethnic attire as she looked stunning in an all purple silk saree gifted by her mother.

Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star wrote a caption for the post that read as, “This one was gifted to me by my Ama who will always be the ultimate saree queen in my eyes.”





Pasha was also spotted with her fiancé and activist Mohammad Jibran Nasir at PSL match, the couple looked adorable as they posed for the camera.

They are often spotted together since they announced their engagement which took place in 2019. The couple is adored by their fans as they look happy together and share a perfect bond.