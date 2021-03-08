Aiman Khan sends love to Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding day Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Aiman Khan congratulated newly wed model Rehmat Ajmal

Its wedding season in the town and to enjoy the colors of beautiful season, many of Pakistan’s glamorous showbiz stars have tied the knot. Recently, Pakistani drama actress and model Aiman Khan has congratulated her fellow showbiz celebrity Rehmat Ajmal, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony earlier this week.





The Ishq Tamasha star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of supermodel Rehmat with her husband Tayyab from their wedding ceremony and congratulated the newlywed couple.

Aiman, 22, wrote, “Congratulations rehmatajmal” followed by numerous heart emoticons. Earlier, the Khaali Haath actress also showered love over Ajmal’s post, as she posted dazzling snaps from traditional style ‘mayoun’ ceremony.





Aiman had dropped lovely comment, saying “Congratulations cutie” followed by heart-eyed emojis.