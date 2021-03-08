Feroze Khan thanks fans for appreciating Farhad in ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Feroze Khan express his gratitude to fans for appreciating Farhad in ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

While the Pakistani entertainment industry is on the rise with its unique and fresh content, the viewers are enjoying the most-awaited drama serial of the year, Geo TV’s Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Fans have been super excited to watch their favorite stars Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan pair up together for a unique story drama that revolves and intense love and spirituality.

While the first episode of the season’s most-anticipated drama serial was aired on February 12, the audiences praised and lauded the Khaani star for his exceptional acting in the role of Farhad. Recently, Khan extended gratitude to fans for love and support.

He thanked his fans for making Khuda Aur Mohabbat Pakistan's most-watched drama and making it top trend on YouTube, beating Mere Paas Tum Ho viewership.





Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai actor shared his adorable snap from the latest episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and wrote, “thank you for the love, Feedi” followed by folded hands and heart emoticons.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan. The Syed Wajahat Hussain-directorial's cast also includes Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, and Sohail Sameer.