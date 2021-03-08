Nadia Afgan to play 8 characters in theater play ‘Meenu at WOW Pakistan 2021 festival Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Veteran actress Nadia Afgan to play 8 different characters in theatre play ‘Meenu’ at WOW Pakistan 2021 festival

To celebrate the significance of women and girls in a male dominant society, Women of the World (WOW) Festival 2021 in Pakistan has organized women empowering talks, performances, and workshops.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the festival will be held virtually. This year, with the theme of Unmask, the festival also featured a theatrical play titled Meenu. Pakistan’s veteran actress Nadia Afgan will perform in eight different characters on stage.





Sharing the news in an Instagram post, the Suno Chanda famed actress wrote, “This is perhaps one of the most unique projects I have done with an amazing team. I have put my heart and soul into this project.”

She also revealed that Meenu revolves around menopause, which is considered a taboo subject to be talk in the society. She also said that it was very challenging for her. “I play 8 different characters in the play.”

Meenu is directed by Muneera Batool who said that it has been an honor to be devising with Sania Saeed, Sarmad Khoosat, and Nadia Afgan.





The director shares great admiration for Nadia who plays the strong character. “The making of this project has been a crazy journey that would have been impossible without Nadia Afgan who plays Meenu et al. I couldn’t have asked for a more mature, talented, and hilarious Meenu than you, Nadia. I have so much respect for your honesty, authenticity, and dedication to the process and creation of this work,” she shared in an Instagram post.

The virtual festival started from 5th to 8th March 2021. The festival aimed to bring light on several issues related to women on the International Women’s Day.