When Shehryar Munawars Instagram was hacked: Cyberbullying should be considered a crime Web Desk | March 09, 2021 'The implications are worse because you can’t see them,' says Sheheryar

Shehryar Munawar is looking back to when his Instagram account got hacked.

The Pehli Si Mohabbat actor recently appeared on TV showGhabrana Mana Hai with host Vasay Chaudhrywhere hespoke on the harmful effects of cyberbullying.

Iterating the importance of social media in the society, Sheheryar began by deeming it as an outlet where netizens can express themselves.

“I honestly think it’s a place where people come and they feel that they’re hidden behind a screen, so they can say absolutely anything. So I think that’s what social media is being used for right now.”



However, social media is not always good. Speaking on the norms of trolling and bashing on these days, the 32-year-old actor revealed that he always refrains from speaking ill of somebody.

“It’s honestly terrible because you don’t know the effect your words have on the other person.”



The conversation then took a lead to cyberbullying where Shehryar narrated his own encounter with hackers. Thanking thePakistani cyberbullying department, the actor went on to reveal that his account was retrieved in less than 24 hours.

However, this does not change the fact that cyberbullying is prevailing in the country and a lot of people on a daily basis are harassed because of this.

“I honestly feel that the implications are worse because you can’t see them.”

