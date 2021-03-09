The time when Sania Mirza became an inspiration for new mothers in losing weight: Watch here Web Desk | March 09, 2021 'I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 month,' wrote Sania

Sania Mirza was determined to lose weight after her pregnancy in 2018.

The world famous tennis star, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, gave birth to a baby boy in 2018.

After delivering son Izhan, Sania followed a rigorous routine to get back in shape.

Taking to her Instagram in early 2019, the fitness enthusiast shared her struggle of losing more than 26kgs in a matter of four months.

“Everyone is asking me questions like how did I lose weight after having a baby?” “I gained 23kg during my pregnancy, and now I have lost 26kg,” she said.



Sania shared her journey as an inspiration for all those women who want to get back in shape post-pregnancy.

".. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .." Sania continued.



Dividing her story into day clips, Sania revealed a set of exercises that she followed relentlessly to lose 26kgs.

"I read messages from women every day saying that it is very difficult for them to lose weight after childbirth, I just want to tell them, If I can, you can too” she wrote in a post.



" Ladies, I just wanna say ... if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well," wrote Sania.

Before signing off, the tennis player encouraged women to have faith in themselves and stay focused on the goal.

" !It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back."

