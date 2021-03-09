Imran Abbas celebrates 10-year friendship with Khuda Aur Muhabbat co-star Sadia Khan Web Desk | March 09, 2021 'Stay the way you are my “Eman” my buddy,' writes Imran

Imran Abbas is celebrating 10-year friendship with 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat' co-star Sadia Khan: See Photo

Imran Abbas is reminiscing good times with Sadia Khan.

The actor, who rose to fame with his soulful performance in Geo Tv's Khuda Aur Muhabbat series, recently took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his co-star, Sadia Khan.

Sharing a picture of their recent visit to Turkey, Imran wrote:

"Since Khuda aur Muhabbat in 2011 till 2021 , its been 10 years of our robust friendship. Stay the way you are my “Eman” my buddy," wrote Imran.

Imran pulled up a blue leather jacket for the camera while Sadia slipped into a white turtle neck.

