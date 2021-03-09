Osman Khalid Butt not happy with Pakistani definition of a good actor Web Desk | March 09, 2021 'The minute you complain you're labeled 'difficult,''' says Osman

Osman Khalid Butt does not agree to the production companies in Pakistan.

Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, the socially vocal actor called out a production house for its unfair demands.

"So interesting that the mark of a good actor (as per a production) has changed from how well you perform to how much sh*t you can endure on set, see: mismanagement, wastage of dates, continuity errors, poor planning, the works.

The minute you complain you're labeled 'difficult,'' wrote Osman.

It is true that a lot of senior actors in Lollywood talk about the efforts and hardships one has to go through to become a star, but OKB does not want his acting to be defined by anything but his talent.