Osman Khalid Butt not happy with Pakistani definition of a 'good actor'

Osman Khalid Butt does not agree to the production companies in Pakistan.
Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, the socially vocal actor called out a production house for its unfair demands.
"So interesting that the mark of a good actor (as per a production) has changed from how well you perform to how much sh*t you can endure on set, see: mismanagement, wastage of dates, continuity errors, poor planning, the works.
The minute you complain you're labeled 'difficult,'' wrote Osman.
It is true that a lot of senior actors in Lollywood talk about the efforts and hardships one has to go through to become a star, but OKB does not want his acting to be defined by anything but his talent.
