The story behind Adnan Siddiquis love for flute

Web Desk|March 09, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui said, ‘It’s been a long time and I am still in love with the flute.’

The story behind Adnan Siddiqui’s love for flute

On Monday, Pakistani actor, Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram and posted a video of him playing flute and disclosed why he loves playing the flute.

Siddiqui began, “I started romancing the flute quite fortuitously when a flute seller who looked more like a vagabond playing for the love of music, caught my fancy many years ago in Karachi Boating Basin.”

He continued, “[H]aving had an inherent ear for music, I had trained myself to play harmonica during my young days. So the decision to dabble into a new territory was an obvious transition. Though memory fails me to recall the composition that man regaled me with at the time time, it did leave me with a strong affinity towards the flute.”


He added, “The next day I found myself wandering through by-lanes of the walled city of Karachi, scouting for a flute that would instantly metamorphose me into Mozart! Well, that didn’t happen and I have made peace with being a Pied Piper.”

He further added, “It’s been a long time and I am still in love with the flute. Despite being self-taught, not once has it rejected my advances to compose seemingly novice notes. It loves me back equally, offering me experiences that are therapeutic and divine at the same time.”

