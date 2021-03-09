Womens Day 2021: Ali Xeeshan join hands with Asma Nabeel for a powerful message Web Desk | March 09, 2021 Asma Nabeel and Ali Xeeshan team up and send a strong message across about breast cancer on Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, Pakistani designer, Ali Xeeshan teamed up with breast cancer survivor Asma Nabeel and sent a strong message across about breast cancer and also emphasized on significance of women’s health.

Xeeshan shared a picture of Nabeel and wrote, “Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia with over 85,000+ cases every year. The disease can be prevented if caught at an early stage except their hesitation to check themselves becomes a barrier.”





He added, “Ali Xeeshan joined hand with the pink warrior; Asma Nabeel to bring you a dupatta that not only reminds you to care for your health but also safeguards your modestly. #PardayMeinParwah ab zaroori hai!”

He concluded by thanking Tapu Javeri, Beenish Parvez and Asma Nabeel "who braved through the shoot during her on-going chemo, a true pink warrior."