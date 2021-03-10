What makes Priyanka Chopra different from other women? Nick Jonas explains Web Desk | March 10, 2021 'It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right,' says Nick

What makes Priyanka Chopra different from other women? Nick Jonas explains

Nick Jonas always craved the 'magical connection' he found with Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent chat with SiriusXM ahead of new album Spaceman, Nick was asked what is the one thing about Priyanka that sets her apart from other women he dated in the past.

"What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet," asked the host.

Nick took no time to quote some praiseworthy qualities of his relationship with Priyanka.

"It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."

He continued, "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way. It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."

Nick and Priyanka married in a destination wedding in 2018. The couple had a ceremony in India and one in the US to celebrate their matrimony with friends and family.