Web Desk | March 12, 2021

Dananeer Mobeen loves Kareena Kapoor: 'I personally relate to Poo'

Pakistan's favorite 'Pawri' girl is a die-hard fan of Bollywood's Bebo, Kareena Kapoor.

The internet sensation, who rose to fame in Pakistan and across borders after her viral video, says the her favorite Kareena Kapoor character is 'Poo' from K3G.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, the 19-year-old revealed that she personally relates to the role.

“The character Poo I think not just me but I think the entire world can relate. I think I personally relate to Poo at times. So, I’ll just be sitting with friends and they’ll something like: 'Okay! So we’re gonna watch a movie' and I’ll be like, ‘tell me how it was’!” chuckled Dananeer.



Upon asking if there is a special trait of Poo that exists in her, the Peshawar bombshell replied:

"Poo I think humare andar bas gaya hai (Poo is deeply ingrained in all of us). So in anything that you do, it's the sass, that Poo comes out."

