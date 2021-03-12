Yasir Hussain thinks this Pakistani star is not a good actor Web Desk | March 12, 2021 ' thinks he is a very good actor but he isn’t a good actor at all,' says Yasir

Yasir Hussain thinks this Pakistani star is not a good actor

Pakistani actor, host and script-writer Yasir Hussain dropped some major bombshell in her recent interview.

Accompanied by wife Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain recently joined Hina Altaf and Agha Ali on the sets of The Couple Show as guests.

After a conversation about the couple's love life, Yasir was invited by Agha Ali for a special segment called where Yasir had to reply to a set of fiery question.

Amongst the many questions that were asked from Yasir, one was required him to name an actor who thinks he is a really good performer, but actually is not.

Without a doubt, the very gutsy Yasir Hussain replied:

"Azfar Rehman. Azfar thinks he is a very good actor but he isn’t a good actor at all.”

Azfar Rehman is a famous Pakistani actor known for his roles in Manto andChhalawa. The actor has also played protagonist alongside host Hina Altaf in dramaAatish.