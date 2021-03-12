Maya Ali poses in a ravishing red saree for TV show: See Photos Web Desk | March 12, 2021 Maya Ali slipped into a Faiza Saqlain ensemble for the day

Maya Ali poses in a ravishing red saree for TV show: See Photos

Maya Ali latest photos have left her fans swooning.

The diva took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared her outfit of the day ahead of a TV show appearance.

Slipping in to a red lace saree by Faiza Saqlain, Maya looked nothing less than a dream.

"Aisi Uljhi nazar unse hat,ti nahi..!!" captioned the actress alongside one of the photos.

In another Instagram update, Maya showed off her beautiful jewels with the saree.



On the work front, Maya Ali is currently enjoying the success of her on-going drama Pehli Si Muhabbat, alongside Shehryar Munawar

