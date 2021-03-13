Priyanka Chopra is grateful to Nick Jonas for constant love ahead of Spaceman release Web Desk | March 13, 2021 'This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER,' writes Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is grateful to Nick Jonas for 'constant love' ahead of Spaceman release

Priyanka Chopra is thankful to Nick Jonas for his limitless love.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the 38-year-old actress congratulated her singer husband for his latest music album, Spaceman.

"Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman," wrote Priyanka.

In an earlier interview, Nick Jonas had revealed that it was Priyanka who inspired him to make this album.



