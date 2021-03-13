Fawad Alam steps into the world of acting with Khudkash Muhabbat Web Desk | March 13, 2021 The first look of the movie shows the cricketer in a white shalwar kameez with blood dripping from his face





Fawad Alam steps into the world of acting with Khukash Muhabbat

After a successful career in sports, Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam is trying his luck in acting.

According to a recent Instagram update by Urduflix, Fawad is all set to star in thriller drama 'Khudkash Muhabbat.'

The first look of the movie shows the cricketer in a white shalwar kameez with blood dripping from his face.

"Urduflix featuring Allrounder Fawad Alam in their upcoming Original "Khudkash Muhabbat".Will be streaming soon only on Urduflix," captioned the streaming app.

Take a look:



