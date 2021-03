Atif Aslam celebrates birthday with fans in an online party: Watch here Web Desk | March 13, 2021 'Come to my online party on YouTube at 5pm PST,' Atif invited his fans

Atif Aslam celebrates birthday with fans in an online party: Watch here

Atif Aslam is celebrating his 38th birthday in a special way.

The Aadat hitmaker took to his Instagram on Friday and invited all his fans for a YouTube live streaming session.

"Come to my online party on YouTube at 5pm PST," said Atif.

In the very lively YouTube video, Atif Aslam showed his fans a glimpse of his second child and played a special song on his guitar.

Surrounded by blue and silver decorations, Atif enjoyed a fun-filled session with his die-hard fans.

Take a look: