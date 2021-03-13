Bilal Abbas Khan reveals his love for cinema and acting inspirations Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Actor Bilal Abbas Khan discusses his acting inspirations and future projects in recent interview

Over the time, the best of the entertainment has come from Pakistan’s television drama serials. Taking a look back, the last decade has been the most flourishing time as some great content was presented on the TV screens and surely, some of the great actors were bestowed with fame and success for their hard work.

Certainly, Pakistani actor and model Bilal Abbas Khan has marked his place in the showbiz industry with his outstanding acting and charming personality. The actor has successfully given remarkable performances in drama serials including, Cheekh, Pyar ke Sadqay and Qurban.

The O Rangreza actor has recently revealed his passion for acting and his inspirations in an interview with Eastern Eye. Talking about his journey in acting, Khan said, “My acting inspiration came from watching a lot of films. I have always been that avid binge-watching young adult and must I add, I saw a lot of films! In fact, I’ve watched way too many in my days! Bollywood, South-Indian, Hollywood or any other international releases… Cinema is the reason why I’m an actor today.”

Being grateful for his project choices, he went on to add, “I consider myself lucky to have been offered such great roles that I have enjoyed thoroughly. For me, when one is playing a certain character, it’s essentially the beginning to live like that person for several months until you grow fondness for it along the way. All my characters are close to my heart and always will be.”

Khan, 27, is currently ruling the TV screens with his latest drama serial Dunk, with co-star Sana Javed. He also revealed that Wajih from Cheekh was his most challenging role for TV. His stunning acting has gained him fame and attention internationally after the success of his web series for Zee5 Ek Jhooti Love Story.

On the work front, the Balaa actor, who was listed in the Top 50 Global Asian Stars, has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including a Nabeel Qureshi-helmed feature film titled Khel Khel Mein, alongside Sajal Aly and a web series for Indian OTT platform titled, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas.