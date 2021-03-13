Hareem Shah supports ban on TikTok Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Hareem Shah said, ‘Many people have lost their lives just to create a TikTok video’

Hareem Shah supports ban on TikTok

Peshahwar High Court (PHC) initially announced that there will be ban on TikTok but only in Peshawar, now the court has ordered to ban the application countrywide. Following this, famous Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has also supported PHC’s decision.

Shah said, “We have raised our voices against the ban imposed on TikTok earlier. However, many people have lost their lives just to create a TikTok video.”

She added, “When people find something new, they start misusing it instead of using it wisely.”

Addressing her followers, Shah said the Pakistani government is only trying to protect its citizens by the decision. She added, that the videos that people make should be beneficial and not cause any harm to anyone.

Moreover, PCA has also ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block access to the application.