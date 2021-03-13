Samina Peerzada raises concern over Senate Elections Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Samina Peerzada expressed confusion over Senate Elections 2021

On Friday, Veteran Pakistani actress, Samina Peerzada took to Twitter and spoke out about the recently held Senate Elections. Recently, spy cameras were found in the polling booths of Senate, however, it is still not known who installed those cameras.

Peerzada tweeted, “Kya hum vote jorr torr karnay kay lie detay hain ya mulk ki behtari kay lie (Do we vote for manipulation or for the betterment of the country)?”

In another tweet, the actress said, “Kis kay vote ko izat dein (Whose vote should we respect)?”

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor asked, “Pakistan ka Kia Qasoor hai??? (What is Pakistan’s fault?)”

On Friday, Dr Musadik Malik of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) claimed that they found spy cameras installed in polling booths. However, since then the politicians have been blaming each other for installing the cameras.