Engin Altans host in Pakistan arrested for fraud

Web Desk | December 18, 2020

Mian Kashif Zameer Chaudhry, the man who hosted Engin Altan on his trip to Pakistan, has been arrested by the Punjab Police.

Officials reveal Kashif Zameer Chaudhry is nominated in eight cases pertaining to "fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft and robbery," according to police officials.



Mian Kashif Zameer Chaudhry, the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies, had invited Engin, aka Ertugrul Ghazi from Dirilis: Ertugrul, to Pakistan earlier this month.

During his trip to Lahore, the Ertugrul star addressed a press conference and met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who gifted him a shield and a gun.

Pakistan's favourite Turkish celebrity also made a trip to the Allama Iqbal park and Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

