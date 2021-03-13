Twitter reacts as Lahore university expels two students after viral proposal video Web Desk | March 13, 2021 University of Lahore expels two students after viral proposal video

A video of a female student from University of Lahore (UoL) proposing to a boy within the university premises has gone viral on social media on Friday.

Taking Twitter by storm, the viral footage shows the girl going down on her knee, holding a bouquet of roses in her hand and proposing to her university mate who hugs her afterwards. The two truly recreated the real version of a romantic proposal scene often shown in movies.

A large crowd gathered around the couple can also be seen applauding and cheering them on.

However, facing the consequences of the unusual and bold move, the university took the notice against the couple’s proposal video and expelled both of the students.

The UoL has issued a letter on Friday in which it said the disciplinary committee has decided to expel the students. The notification reads that, "A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector.” It further said that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules", adding that they were summoned before the committee but "failed to appear."

The order further stated that in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee has decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity's rules and regulations and "serious infraction of the code of conduct. Furthermore, as per Section 16 [...] they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses."

While the proposal video has sparked furor on Twitter, some netizens created hilarious versions of their take on the incident and various posts emerged from the incident on social media.



