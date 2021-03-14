Bilal Abbas Khan looks back on acting journey Web Desk | March 14, 2021 Bilal Abbas Khan said, ‘Cinema is the reason why I’m an actor today’

Bilal Abbas Khan looks back on acting journey

Pakistani actor, Bilal Abbas Khan appeared in an interview and talked about his journey in showbiz industry. He also talked about his passions and how his dreams.

The 27-year-old actor shared, “My first foray into acting came from watching a lot of films.”

He added, “I have always been that avid binge-watching young adult and must I add, I saw a lot of films! In fact, I’ve watched way too many in my days! Bollywood, South-Indian, Hollywood or any other international releases… Cinema is the reason why I’m an actor today.”

The Cheekh star further added, “I have just ventured into the industry as an actor but looking back, it has been quite an eventful journey. I’m glad I took this decision and made mistakes along the way. I followed my dreams and that’s the reason why I stand here today, more grateful than ever.”